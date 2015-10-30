St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in position to win his eighth consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove, as he was announced as one of the three finalists on Thursday.

And yes, Molina led the National League with 1149.2 innings behind the plate in 2015. And yes, the Cardinals pitching staff led all of baseball with a 2.94 ERA and Molina called the large majority of those pitches.

That said, unlike his teammate Jason Heyward, there is not such a distance between Yadier and the other two finalists–Buster Posey and Wilson Ramos for the award.

Washington ranked 7th with a 3.62 team ERA while San Francisco finished 9th at 3.72.

Ramos caught 1078.1 innings behind the plate, Posey logged 901.2 in the position.

In terms of throwing out would be base-stealers, Ramos led the trio with 44% (24-54) with Molina (41%, 26-63), and then Posey (36%, 22-61).

And not to be overlooked is the SABR Defensive Index, which accounts for approximately 25% of the vote. According to those statistics, Posey (9.7) and Ramos (8.6) both rank ahead of Molina (6.5).

As the Cardinals pitcher and manager have explained on many occasion, much of Molina’s value cannot be tracked by stats. It’s those intangibles–his sense of when to visit the mound or the sequencing of pitches that make him so respected.

That respect has clearly been reflected in voting over the last seven years–especially last year, when he missed so many games due to injury. But will it be enough to win again in 2015, we’ll have to wait until November 10th to find out.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports