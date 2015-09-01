EDWARDVILLE- College students attending morning classes at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville were shocked to see that the electricity across campus had totally ceased around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

At 9:13 a.m., SIUE sent out an emergency alert to all students and faculty regarding the campus-wide power outage. According to the college’s twitter account, SIUE Facilities Management, along with Ameren, are currently working on restoring power to the university. As of 10:00 a.m., campus will remain open.

In the meantime, students are encouraged to check their SIUE emails using their phones and tablets while on campus to stay up to date with potential class cancellations. Cancellations are determined on a case by case basis and are up to the discretion of each particular faculty member.

SIUE Student Body President Madeline McCune is doing an excellent job at keeping her classmates informed with constant updates on her twitter account. McCune has retweeted several messages from student organizations including Student Government, Retention at SIUE and even the official university’s twitter. These messages remind students to remain calm and watch out for updates regarding cancellations and hopefully, the eventual restoration of power.

