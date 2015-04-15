Marquette Catholic High School is hosting a series of summer sports camps for area youth in 1st – 8th Grade. Parents may register and pay on-line at www.marquettecatholic.org/summercamps. In the past, Marquette has held basketball, soccer, football and cheerleading camps. Due to their success, Marquette is now offering several additional summer youth sports camps including football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and cheerleading. Marquette has a long-standing tradition of successful athletic programs that routinely win regional and sectional championships and have had several teams qualify for the state finals or win state champions. Campers will benefit from the experinece of Marquette coaches, successful alumni and current players. Each camper will receive a free t-shirt and individual instruction.

Marquette alum Chris Erwin, a 1994 graduate who played minor league baseball in the Texas Rangers organization, will be assisting the baseball staff and Deion Lavender, a 2014 graduate, will assist with the basketball camp. Additional alumni participation will be announced in the coming weeks. Coaches with 6 or more campers from the same team will receive a team discount reducing the cost for their campers. Siblings and those attending multiple camps will also receive a discount.

Freshman Football - June 1st- 3rd 6pm-8pm. Cost $50.

Soccer - June 22-25 Grades 1st-7th 11am-1pm Grades 8th -12th 3pm-5pm. Boys and girls will be separated. Cost $50.

Tennis - Boys June 1st- 4th. Grade 6th-12th 2pm-4pm. Cost $50.

Tennis - Girls June 1st-4th. 4pm-6pm. Cost $50.

Basketball - Boys - June 15th-18th. Grades 4th-6th 1pm-2:30pm Grades 7th-9th 3pm-4:30pm. Cost $50.

Basketball - Girls- June 2nd-5th. Grades 4th-6th 9am-10:30am. Grades 7th-9th 10:30- 12pm. Cost $50.

Baseball - June 16th & June 18th 9am-12pm. Grades 3rd-8th. Cost $50.

Softball - June 16th & 18th 9am -12pm grades 3rd-8th. Cost $50.

Volleyball - July 16 and July 23. Grades 5-6 9:00am-12:00pm. Grades 7-8 1:00pm-4:00pm. Cost $50.00.

Cheerleading Camp - Saturday, May 30th 9am-12pm. Grades K-8th Cost $35.

