EDWARDSVILLE – It was a great way for Edwardsville under-15 baseball player Cameron Grant to start off the summer season.

His two-RBI double with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth inning spelled the difference as the Tigers defeated the Rawlings Tigers Black club 3-2 Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex. It was a part of a two-for-three day for Grant with the two RBIs.

“It was fun,” Grant said in a post-game interview. “Just out here playing with my friends. It's a good time.”

Grant had been seeing fastballs from the Rawlings pitcher in his final at bat, and was prepared for it.

“He was throwing me all fastballs,” Grant said. “I was expecting a fastball. He threw it outside, and I took it the other way.”

Grant is one of 15 members of the Tigers' freshman team who are playing on the U-15 squad this summer and has a few goals to reach during the season.

“Just get better is what we hope to do,” Grant said. “We're going to be playing older teams, so just get better.”

Besides having fun playing baseball, Grant is keeping everything simple for the summer season.

“You know, just hit well, win and have fun. That's about it.”

And you can definitely expect Cameron Grant to continue to improve, get better and become a major contributor to his team's success this summer. And down the road, also be a major contributor to Edwardsville High's baseball tradition of success.

