ALTON - Chicagoland's loss is the River Bend area's gain with our most recent Remarkable Redbird, junior Cameron Conwell. Cameron moved to the Riverbend area during her sophomore year and has brought a wealth of knowledge, passion, and energy in the areas of music and health care.

Cameron began playing her clarinet in fifth grade and started playing music in band at Marian Catholic High School in the south Chicago suburb of Chicago Heights. She mentioned that she learned a lot from her instructor, Gregory Boone. She has carried that talent with her to proudly represent the Marching 100, the wind ensemble, symphonic band, symphonic orchestra, pit orchestra and also pep band during her last two years at Alton High and looks forward to doing the same during her senior year as well.

Cameron shared during a recent conversation that she likes to "immerse herself in things that she loves" with music being high on her list. She also enjoys the music competitions in seeing other students from other schools and enjoys the extra-curricular activities such as band to balance out her studies.

Cameron was also a proud recipient of the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Student of the Year. She gives a lot of credit to her teacher Ms. Kelly Paige for being the moderator of the group. She really enjoyed the guest speakers who came to talk this year, including a member of the Madison County Coroner's office. She also learned about being in a forensics unit where students were shown how to gather DNA, blood sampling and taking fingerprints. There was also a clinical care session covered where students learned how to take blood, use a tourniquet, and even find out where a pill dissolves the best in a body when taken.

Cameron also works with Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) with Ms. Page. She served as the Vice President of the group this past school year and was honored to attend a HOSA conference in Springfield with three fellow HOSA students from Alton High and they participated in the reenactment of a crime scene and what steps to take in an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) role in that situation.

In addition to these skills, Cameron carries a 4.27 GPA and a goal be a Platinum Alpha student (4.5 GPA required) and an Illinois State Scholar, which would rank her in the top 8% of students in the state of Illinois, during her senior year. She wants to continue playing music in college and is going to check into schools in Illinois. She will also be applying to HBCU schools—Howard University, Xavier (La) University and Southern University. She wishes to study Biology on a pre-med track and wants to become a neuroscientist or a forensic pathologist.

