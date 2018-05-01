ALTON - The Alton Little Theater is preparing for their upcoming production of Camelot opening Friday, May 11, and running to Sunday, May 20, at 2450 North Henry Street.

The Lerner and Lowe acclaimed musical is the biggest musical the theater group, now launching its 85th season, has ever produced.

Patrons will experience a panoramic setting and enjoy the incomparable score performed by an 11-piece orchestra under the direction of David Drillinger.

Twentyone of the area's best talents came from far and wide to re-live the magical splendor of Camelo. Pictured are Guenevere, Jessica McCawley, and Lancelot, Kurtis Leible, in a brief moment of love's declaration above Nimue's Waterfall.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 618-462-3205 or visit www.altonlittletheater.org.

