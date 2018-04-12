MARYVILLE - Cambridge House of Maryville is celebrating their 12-year anniversary this May. In celebration of their 12 years of business, Cambridge House will be hosting an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, with special guest Fredbird.

Cambridge House is a privately owned assisted living community designed to serve adults 65 and older. Managed by Gardant Management Solutions, Cambridge House provides a unique approach to creating independence while simultaneously assisting residents with the services that they require.

"At the Cambridge House, we provide individualized care so that each person is addressed with a care plan specific to their needs," Marketing Director Kim Zakrzewski said. "We also offer the Illinois Supportive Living program which provides financial assistance to those who are not able to afford assisted living on their own."

Cambridge House of Maryville is located east of Anderson Hospital on Highway 162, for more information on Cambridge House visit www.gardant.com.

