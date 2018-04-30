Cambridge House hosts Fred Bird, Cardinal theme during Supportive Living Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Cracker Barrel in Troy, Red Apple Restaurant, Subway in Maryville, Bobby's Frozen Custard, Fire-n-Smoke Barbecue, Alfonzo's Pizzeria, Amedysis Home Health, Southern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association, Eden Village Retirement Community, Morning Glory Homecare, Belleville News Democrat, VITAS Hospice, Unity Hospice, Anderson Hospital, Louisiana Home Care, Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation, Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Walgreen's in Maryville. Article continues after sponsor message Interested in learning more about Cambridge House? Visit them www.gardant.com/cambridgehousemaryville/ or call Kim Zackaruski for a tour of the campus at 288.2211. More like this: Throughout this entire week, there were numerous daily activities. Residents had the opportunity to participate and earn 'tickets' for door prizes at the close of Supportive Living Week. Many local businesses were generous in providing donations for these door prizes: Residents and their families, as well as community members interested in learning about what Cambridge House has to offer, join in on the fun. The entire facility was full of Cardinals' shirts and hats, slushies and popcorn served - creating an atmosphere quite like being at the ballpark. MARYVILLE - The Cambridge House in Maryville hosted an annual event, always scheduled around Supportive Living Week and it was packed with fun games and activities for residents, as well as a visit from Fred Bird during the open house. Print Version Submit a News Tip