Larry Calvin, one of the quickest players for the Alton Redbirds last season, will take that speed to Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais.

“This is a very exciting time of life,” Calvin, a running back, said. “I tried to play every game this past season like it was my last game.”

Calvin, Alton’s second leading rusher this past season, said he was impressed by the Christian approach of Olivet Nazarene and he said that was definitely an attraction to him.

“When we went to visit they treated me like family,” Calvin said. “I will be at cornerback, running back or slot receiver.”

Alton's Jeff Alderman, the Redbirds' coach this past season, describes Calvin as a good kid who worked so hard to get where he is going.

“It has been a blessing to coach him,” he said. “He has a good work ethic and good speed. He is great covering at corner.”

