ALTON, IL – Calvary Baptist Church in Alton will give visitors a feel for that first Christmas with a Living Nativity scheduled for three evenings in early December.

There will be two tours on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6:45 and 7:15 p.m., then four more tours each on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, outside the church, 1422 Washington Ave. The Monday and Tuesday tours will begin at 5:35, 6:05, 6:35 and 7:05 p.m.

“It is a wonderful family activity to set the proper tone for the Christmas season,” says Rick Patrick, mission coordinator at Calvary.

In addition to the manger and stable, which has been in place for the past several years in front of the church during the Christmas season, a home and countryside scene, as well as the inn in Bethlehem and King Herod's Palace will be added to the scenes this year.

Tours will be led each night by a narrator who tells the Christmas story. Additionally, an ensemble will be singing Christmas carols.

Visitors are invited after seeing the Living Nativity for refreshments at the Cornerstone facility, located next to the church at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Brown Street.

