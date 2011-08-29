Event With an Outdoors Theme Designed to Draw Men to Gospel Message

ALTON,IL– Strong male leadership sets the tone for the household, andCalvaryBaptistChurchis calling all men to an event full of fun, good food, prizes – and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Calvary is the site for a “Sportsmen’s Feast” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on the church parking lot and inside the Christian Life Center, 1422 Washington Ave. in Alton. The event is for men only.

There will be plenty of activities geared toward the outdoorsman, plus seminars, door prizes, a meal and a presentation from Bob Reccord, founder and president of Total Life Impact Ministries. Reccord is a nationally recognized speaker, author and consultant. He has spoken to more than 185,000 men in the last five years. His previous roles include nine years as president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s North American Mission Board, overseeing more than 5,000 missionaries, one of the top three disaster relief entities and a radio/television network. Bob is an avid hunter, outdoorsman and adventure lover. Whether as a pastor, businessman, husband or father, Bob has dedicated his life to helping people discover their calling and to effectively develop and exercise their passion for God and His mission to change the world.

“The idea is to invite fathers and sons, and share the good news about the hope we find through the Lord Jesus Christ,” says Nick Funk, a member of theCalvarystaff and organizer of the Sportsmen’s Feast.

The event features displays including taxidermists, boating and fishing gear, wood carvings, duck decoys and a 3-D archery challenge. There will also be seminars held indoors and a lunch featuring deer chili, Sloppy Joes, deer sausage, turkey dogs, green beans and potato salad.

Door prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the Sportsmen’s Feast. Items available to win include a gun safe (24-gun capacity), rifles, shotguns, Cabela’s gift cards plus much more

Tickets to the Wild Game Feast are $10 for age 13 and above, and $5 for boys 12 and under.CallCalvaryBaptistChurchat 618-462-8816 for more information or to order tickets.

