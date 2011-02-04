Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College’s newly formed Volunteer Program provides individuals with a chance to give back to the community, stay connected to the College, and achieve a rewarding experience.

The program was created this fall to maximize services to the community and provide enriching experiences for students, faculty, staff, retirees and community members.

Opportunities include everything from providing campus tours, assisting in landscaping projects, tutoring, decorating for the holidays, providing support for special events and many other areas on campus.

“We have numerous departments on campus who utilize our community volunteers and provide them with rewarding experiences,” Volunteer Program coordinator Kathy Bauer said. “Our program enhances Lewis and Clark’s offerings to the community and provides individuals with opportunities to explore their interests, engage in career-related activities, build their resumes, and share and practice their talents and skills.”

Bauer said the program is supported through a donation made by a well known community volunteer - Joan Sheppard. “Joan’s spirit of volunteerism has served as an inspiration for numerous community members throughout this region to get involved, and with her donation to start this program she is creating even more opportunities for individuals to get involved and

experience the positive effects of volunteerism,” Bauer said.

Training is provided to all volunteers, and volunteers chose the areas they are interested in working. For more information, or to see a complete listing of volunteer opportunities, visit www.lc.edu/visitors/community/Volunteer or call Bauer at (618) 468-2020.

