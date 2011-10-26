Teachers and parents give students the building blocks they need to learn and grow, but sometimes they can use a little outside help. As school budgets nationwide continue to shrink, The Clorox Company’s Power A Bright Future grant program steps in to help fund new or ongoing programs that allow children to play, create and explore.

After a competitive national nomination period, now it is time for our community to show its support. Help local Roxana High School win up to $50,000 by casting votes. Voting began on Oct. 24, 2011!

From Oct. 24, 2011 through Dec. 9, 2011, adults and children 13 and older can visit www.PowerABrightFuture.com to vote once a day for the program they believe is most deserving of a grant. New this year to the Power A Bright Future contest, neighbors, friends and family can now vote for their favorite school right from their phones via text message!*

The program that receives the highest number of votes will be awarded the $50,000 grand-prize grant, and the next top vote-getters in the Play, Create and Explore categories respectively will each be awarded a $25,000 grant. Clorox’s judging panel, will select one additional lucky school to win a $25,000 judge’s choice grant.

Roxana High School can be one of only five schools nationwide to win a grant, and you can help push our school to the top. We hope you’ll be able to share our school’s story with your readers and encourage them to vote for Roxana High School at www.PowerABrightFuture.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

I encourage you to visit www.PowerABrightFuture.com for more details and official rules. We can also put you in touch with Ronna Haas, Grant Submitter and Booster Club Secretary to provide firsthand information on Roxana High School’s story and how the grant will impact the students. Are you interested in scheduling an interview?

Best,

Ronna Haas

618-254-0053 or 618-531-8445

On behalf of Roxana High School Booster Club

To text a vote for Roxana High School text clorox9095 to 44144 (there is no space between Clorox and 9095)

*Msg and Data Rates May Apply

To cast an online vote for Roxana High School, go to: www.powerabrightfuture.com/gallery/detail/?nid=763

More like this: