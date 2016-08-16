EDWARDSVILLE - Everyone's favorite Disney princesses will be making a stop in Edwardsville this Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Esic Center.

The Edwardsville YMCA's Third Annual Princess Party will include the princesses as well as an entire night of fantasy-themed activities and adventures. Edwardsville YMCA Arts and Climbing Director Natasha Howard said the event is the largest event all year for the organization, with 600 in attendance last year. The evening will include the princesses posing for pictures and signing autographs. There will also be games, bounce houses, crafts, a decorate-your-own princess crown cookie and even a velvet-lined horse-drawn carriage ride.

"The husband and wife team who do it come out dressed like they're straight from a movie," Howard said. "They're definitely the highlight of the night, hands down."

Howard said families are invited to tour the entire event in any order they so desire. Prices to attend are $50 for a "princess and parent" who are not members, and $35 for members. Siblings can be added to either ticket for $15, and an additional adult guest may be added to each ticket for $10. Howard said the money raised goes to fund the YMCA's family programs as well as to offset the cost of free events the YMCA does.

"I love seeing all the families," Howard said in a release. "The girls dress up in their favorite princess dresses and crowns. However, the event is not just for girls. Every year we have several boys that come dressed as princes or pirates and have a great time!"

Families can choose to go between 1-3:30 p.m. or later from 5:30-8 p.m. Howard said children coming to the event are usually under the age of 10, but older children come every year and greatly enjoy the event.

More information can be found by contacting Howard at (618) 655-1460.

