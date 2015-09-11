The Walmart Foundation will open the application period for its State Giving Program funding cycle on Monday, Sept. 14. Missouri nonprofits with programs that focus on hunger relief, healthy eating, career opportunity or meeting the needs of underserved, low-income populations are encouraged to apply for funding. The deadline to submit grant requests is Friday, Sept. 18.

Last year, the Walmart Foundation’s State Giving Program awarded grants totaling $44.9 million to x Missouri organizations.

For example, as a 2014 State Giving Program grant recipient, The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation to help fight hunger in central & northeast Missouri.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our goal is to feed as many hungry people as we can with the best food that we can,” said Lindsay Young Lopez, Executive Director at The Food Bank. “We’re grateful to have generous partners like Walmart to help us with that goal.”

Launched in 2008, associate-led State Advisory Councils work with the Walmart Foundation to help identify needs within their state, review grant requests and make funding recommendations to the Foundation. Eligible applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in order to meet the program’s minimum funding criteria. Grant submissions are only accepted online at www.walmartfoundation.org/stategiving.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are committed to helping people live better through philanthropic efforts that align with the company’s core business strengths. By operating globally and giving back locally, Walmart is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the communities it serves and make a significant social impact within its core areas of giving: Hunger Relief and Nutrition, Sustainability, Career Opportunity and Women’s Economic Empowerment. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are leading the fight against hunger in the United States with a $2 billion commitment through 2015. To date, Walmart has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to those in need across the country. To learn more about Walmart’s giving, visit foundation.walmart.com.

More like this: