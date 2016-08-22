ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Walmart Foundation will open the application period for its State Giving Program funding cycle on Monday, Aug. 29. Illinois nonprofits with programs that focus on hunger relief, career opportunities, education programs, health care access and other human service programs designed to meet the needs of underserved, low-income populations are encouraged to apply for funding. The deadline to submit grant requests is 11:59 p.m. CST on Friday, Sept. 2.

The Walmart Foundation’s State Giving Program supports organizations that create opportunities for people to live better. And through its grants, Walmart seeks to support organizations and initiatives that have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities nationwide.

In the last fiscal year alone, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave $44.1 million to hundreds of nonprofit organizations in Illinois. Among the Illinois organizations receiving funding as part of Walmart’s State Giving Program during the fiscal year was Cottage Hills-based Community Hope Center. The organization was awarded a $60,000 grant, which was used to support its food pantry program.



“Every day at Community Hope Center, we get to see how generously this community responds to the needs of others and how willing our neighbors are to lift each other up,” said Paul Militzer, Community Hope Center Executive Director. “Food donations from the community, and our ability to collect them, play a critical role in helping us meet the needs of those we serve. We thank Walmart for supporting our efforts.”

To be considered for grant support, prospective grantee organizations must submit online applications through the Walmart Foundation State Giving Program website. Applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in order to meet the program’s minimum eligibility criteria. Additional information about the program’s funding guidelines and application process are available online at http://giving.walmart.com/foundation.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

By using our strengths to help others, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation create opportunities for people to live better every day. We have stores in 28 countries, employing more than 2.2 million associates and doing business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. We are helping people live better by accelerating upward job mobility and economic development for the retail workforce; addressing hunger and making healthier, more sustainably-grown food a reality; and building strong communities where we operate and inspiring our associates to give back. Whether it is helping to lead the fight against hunger in the United States with $2 billion in cash and in-kind donations or supporting Women’s Economic Empowerment through a series of grants totaling $10 million to the Women in Factories training program in Bangladesh, China, India and Central America, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are not only working to tackle key social issues, we are also collaborating with others to inspire solutions for long-lasting systemic change. To learn more about Walmart’s giving, visit http://giving.walmart.com/foundation

