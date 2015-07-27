Searching for local businesses to participate in “Men of the RiverBend”

ALTON – RiverBender.com is proud to announce RiverBender.com Community Center’s next adult event that will showcase local businesses that have signed up to participate in the most entertaining fundraiser to hit Alton, “Men of the River Bend.”

Men of the RiverBend will take place at the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, on August 29.

The event will showcase local establishments that have committed to participate and provide a fun and humorous event for adults, all while giving back to the community.

HOW IT WORKS: Each establishment donates a “date” or “prize” and a male representative of that establishment. The bachelor will then take the stage on August 29 to be auctioned off.

NOTE: You are in no-way required to go on a “date” with the bachelor, you are bidding on the “prize.”

For example, Gentelin’s on Broadway has committed to contributing to the cause. Gentelin’s male representative will strut his stuff on stage and answer a series of interview questions before their donated prize, a dinner for six and a bottle of wine, will be auctioned off.

All proceeds of the event go to the RiverBender.com Community Center which hosts after school programs, summer camps, youth events and much more. The Community Center is currently working on several projects for local youth to include a rooftop discovery garden.

In return, the participating business will receive publicity from Riverbender.com, employee representation, pre-event marketing materials and promotional materials displayed at the night of the event and a chance to win an engraved brick to be placed in the Riverbender.com Community Center’s current project, The Rooftop Garden and Learning Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour and bidding will start at 8:15 p.m.

Each bachelor will provide his biography information, answer personal questions and provide a photo, which will be published prior to the event. He will pick his walk out song and strut his stuff to get the ladies of the River Bend to bid on the prize he is representing.

The organization whose bachelor representative and donated prize sells for the most will get a published article in local media outlets covering their organization and their involvement and an engraved brick in the The Rooftop Garden.

On the night of the event, RBCC has no problem promoting the organizations involved by allowing them to provide signage/banners etc. to be displayed at the event. Each bachelor will have their own poster displayed with the logo of the organization they are representing on the night of the event for guests to view during cocktail hour. Organizations will also have their logo displayed in the event programs that guests will obtain upon arrival.

Bidding will start at different dollar amounts for every bachelor, depending on the value of the donated prize from the organization and can go up in any full dollar increments throughout the on stage bidding period. The Community Center will accept cash, credit and checks made out to Riverbender.com Community Center as forms of payment.

Bella Milano’s, The Loading Dock Bar & Grill, Templar Brewing, Princivalli's Cafe, Alton Sports Tap, Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar, Howl at the Moon and PBR Bar at Ballpark Village and several others have committed to participating.

DEADLINE: Confirmation and registration MUST be turned in by FRIDAY, July 31.

Admission is $5.00 per person, tickets can be purchased online at www.riverbender.com/shopping.

For anyone interested in participating, please contact Meredith Wright at (618) 465-9850 ext. 212 or mwright@riverbender.com. You may also contact Brittany Kohler at (618) 465-9850 ext. 237 or brittany@riverbender.com.

