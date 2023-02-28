ST. LOUIS - CrimeStoppers is assisting the Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshals Office in an attempt to find a 23-year-old suspect of murder - Nico Wiley of St. Louis.

Bryan CampbellCrimeStoppers released the mugshot and graphic included in the story in the case.

On February 7, 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Wiley with First Degree Murder in relation to the death of 37-year-old, Bryan Campbell, of St. Louis, MO.

The incident occurred on February 4, 2023, outside a residence in the 600 block of N. 22nd Street in East St. Louis, IL.

ISP says do not approach Wiley, as he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of the incident or his whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. CrimeStoppers callers can always remain anonymous.

