Callen Wade Pickel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Callen Wade Pickel Parents: Stacey and Jess Pickel of Jerseyville Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz Birth Length: 21 inches Time : 7:07 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Date: May 9, 2016 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's Siblings: Cody (16); Darin (15); Cameron (13); Derek (11); Caleb (9); Dakota (2) Grandparents: Morris Warren Jr.; Cathy Warren; Jacob Pickel; Ida May Pickel; All of Jerseyville Great Grandparents: Greta Warren, Carrolton; Phyllis Gansz, Jerseyville More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip