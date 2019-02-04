EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE women's tennis team fell 4-3 at Northern Iowa Sunday. SIUE's Callaghan Adams led the Cougars on the day, winning both her doubles and singles matches.

Adams was a standout Edwardsville High School girls tennis player. The match took place at the Blackhawk Tennis Club. The Cougars fall to 2-3 on the season while the Panthers improve to 2-1.

"This was a tough loss," SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen said. "One of the thing we will look back on is those crucial doubles points. "

In No. 2 doubles, SIUE's Adams and Maria Thibault defeated Reghan Lynch and Claudia Toledo, 6-2. The duo of Adams and Thibault are now 3-2 on the season in No. 2 doubles.

Adams defeated Northern Iowa's Kate Merrick, 6-2, 6-2, in No. 5 singles. SIUE's Lara Tupper defeated Toledo, 6-4, 7-5. Tupper is 3-1 in No. 2 doubles this season.

SIUE's Nicole Gomez defeated Harri Proudfoot 7-6, 5-7, 10-8, in the No. 3 singles match.

In No. 1 singles, UNI's Lynch defeated SIUE's Alina Munteanu, 6-2, 6-3. Munteanu falls to 3-2 in No. 1 singles.

"We definitely saw bright spots this weekend," Albertsen added. "Lara had a strong showing in singles play and Callaghan and Nicole played very well today. We will learn from what we saw and continue on getting better in the early season."

