The high school career of one of the best girls tennis players in Edwardsville history came to an end on Day 2 of the IHSA Girls Tennis Championship in suburban Chicago Friday.

Callaghan Adams' record-setting stint at Edwardsville High concluded in the fifth consolation round in singles play Friday.

Adams, who is the school's all-time leading winner in girls’ singles competition, lost to Rock Island's Nicole Tyulpa 6-0, 6-2 to eliminate her from the tournament. However, Adams did pass Lindsay Anderson as the program's all-time winner in state tournament competition, taking a 6-3, 6-0 win over Isabel Alviar of Mundelein in the fourth consolation round.

The good news for EHS Friday was the doubles team of Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse reached the final day of the tournament with a chance to bring home a medal. The duo opened the day with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) loss to Hinsdale Central's Danielle Burich and Erika Oku to relegate them to the consolation brackets.

There, they eliminated Aurora Christian's Shelby Johnson and Madelynn Jurasek 6-1, 6-1, then moved into the quarters with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Barrington's Anna Donoghue and Nidhi Jha.

Colbert/Desse will meet Winnetka New Trier's Michelle Capone and Catherine MacKinnon in their opening match Saturday morning.

Roxana's Sydney Owsley also saw action on Day 2, but Owsley was eliminated early in the day with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor's Haleigh Porter.

The Tigers found themselves in a three-way tie for sixth at the end of play for the day, EHS having 17 points with Homewood-Flossmoor and Park Ridge Maine South. Hinsdale Central had a commanding 14-point lead on Lincolnshire Stevenson, Hinsdale having 42 points to Stevenson's 28. New Trier was third on 24 points, followed by LaGrange Lyons with 22 points and Northbrook Glenbrook North with 18.

Singles and doubles champions, as well as the team title, will be up for grabs Saturday, with the finals being held at Buffalo Grove.

