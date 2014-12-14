ALTON — Wanted: Women of the Riverbend who have demonstrated unselfish commitment to their community through volunteerism and community service.

The YWCA of Alton is seeking nominations for its 25th annual Women of Distinction celebration, and asking for the public’s participation in finding them. Nomination deadline is Jan. 15, 2015.

Honorees will be recognized during a silver-anniversary dinner April 30, 2015 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Co-chairs for the event are Margaret Freer and Monica Bristow.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented 222 local women with its Women of Distinction Award. The honorees are selected based upon their outstanding personal achievements and contributions to the community and how their activities support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the honorees from nominations made by the public, businesses and organizations throughout the areas served (Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, St. Clair and Greene counties, as well as St. Charles and north St. Louis County in Missouri) served by the YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in areas such as, but not limited to: arts, business, professions, communications/media, community service, education, entrepreneurship, social services and government.

Everyone is urged to nominate women who are making a difference throughout their communities. Nomination forms are available at the YWCA, online at www.altonywca.com or by calling (618) 465-7774.

