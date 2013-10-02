Give Art, a juried fine arts and craft fair, is seeking artists with original works in pottery, photography, wood, metals, jewelry, books, fiber, sculpture, glass, painting, drawing, sculpture, and mixed media for an indoor juried fine arts and fine craft fair on Saturday, November 30th, and Sunday December 1, 2013 at the Ozark Theater, 103 East Lockwood, Webster Groves, Missouri.

Article continues after sponsor message

St Louis Artist Marianne Baer will be jurying the show. The show is being hosted by Christine Olson. Information, including the prospectus can be found at: http://www.artisticphoto.com. The deadline to enter is October 26th, 2013

The jury process will select 50 artists to show in this first annual fine arts and fine craft fair.

For more information, go to http://www.artisticphoto.com or call 618-593-0365





Click Here for More Information on the Show

More like this: