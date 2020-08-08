" alt="" />

CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 11:00 a.m Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.

When firefighters arrived the house had smoke coming out of the house. Carlinville used its ladder truck to help with the fire.

It was unknown if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

