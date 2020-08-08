Calinville Battles House Fire Saturday Morning
August 8, 2020 1:35 PM August 8, 2020 7:35 PM
Listen to the story
CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 11:00 a.m Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
When firefighters arrived the house had smoke coming out of the house. Carlinville used its ladder truck to help with the fire.
It was unknown if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.
More like this: