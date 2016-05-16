CARROLLTON – Grace Baalman struck out 15 and gave up just two hits as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Carrollton 4-0 Friday to claim the Western Illinois Valley Conference championship in Carrollton.

Baalman sealed the win with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.

Emma Baalman was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored for the 33-2 Warriors; Madison Lehr was 2-for-4 for Calhoun.

The defending IHSA Class 1A state champions begin postseason play next week, hosting their own regional; they first take on Pleasant Hill at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

