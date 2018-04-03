HARDIN - Junie Zirkelbach is a student-athlete that will not be forgotten in Calhoun High School history.

Zirkelbach has been a standout in her athletic career as not only a basketball player but softball and volleyball. She was a key member of Calhoun’s multiple state championship runs in various sports. During her basketball career, she topped 1,000 points. In the end, basketball was her favorite sport, and the Calhoun senior will continue her career on the hardwoods at Illinois College. She recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball at I.C.

Junie said Illinois College has a nice facility and coach, and is close to home. The Calhoun star said that was what encouraged her to attend Illinois College.

Junie said she would not have wanted to grow up anywhere but Calhoun County.

“The support our community shows is awesome, and we are all like one big family,” she said. “My favorite memory would have to be going to state six times in three years, and all of the fun memories with friends and family. My college goals are to figure out what I want to do for the rest of my life and help the Lady Blues have a successful season.

“My field of study is undecided. My goals in life are to be successful and to make as many memories as possible. My parents and family have been very supportive. I couldn't ask for anyone better to help me go through each day. I owe a huge thank you to my parents for everything they have done and continue to do for me. My parents are Tony Zirkelbach and Marcia Zirkelbach.”

