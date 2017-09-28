Calhoun's girls volleyball team notches 10th win, tops North Greene 25-12, 25-19 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARDIN – Calhoun High School’s girls’ volleyball team won its 10th match on Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-19 triumph over WIVC rival North Greene. Article continues after sponsor message Calhoun improved to 10-7 overall, 4-3 in the WIVC. Jessica Oswald had 10 service points for the Warriors, while Emily McBride and Emily Baalman added five each. Junie Zirkelbach and Holly Baalman had four kills; McBride added three. Zirkelbach had six assists; McBride tallied three. Sophie Lorton and McBride also contributed with digs. Calhoun JV won 25-22, 25-13. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football