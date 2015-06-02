Grace Baalman is almost like clockwork.

Just give her the ball and, more likely than not, she'll pitch a no-hitter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Baalman threw another no-no Monday afternoon as her Hardin-Calhoun softball team defeated Griggsville-Perry 16-0 in six innings to claim the IHSA Class 1A Brown County Sectional championship and advance to today's Illinois-Springfield Supersectional, where the Warriors will take on Toldeo Cumberland at 4:30 p.m. today at Land of Lincoln Junior Olympic Softball Complex, located at 4521 South 11th Street in Springfield. The winner of that game takes on the DuQuoin Supersectional winner, either Campbell Hill Trico or Wayne City, at 10 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals.

The Warriors scored all the runs they would need in the the top of the first on a Sara Brodbeck double that drove in a pair. Calhoun would go on to score six times in the fifth to break the game open and eight more times in the sixth to put an early end to it.

Grace Baalman was 1-for-3 from the plate as well with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Emma Baalman was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored, Abby Baalman 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Becca Oswald 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Madison Lehr 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Brodbeck 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored, Kassidy Klocke 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Jessica Oswald, Rayne Zirkelbach and Maggie Hogland each scored once.

Grace Baalman struck out 13 and walked one over six innings in getting the win.

More like this: