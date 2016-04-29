HARDIN - Calhoun superstar hurler Grace Baalman was her usual dominant self against Carrollton’s girls on Thursday at Hardin, but this time she had some big help from Emily Baalman (three-run home run) and Macy Margherio (solo home run).

The Warriors’ Abby Baalman was two for three in the game with a walk. Calhoun tripped Carrollton 10-0 in the girls’ softball contest to improve its record to 26-2 overall, 7-0 in Western Illinois Valley Conference play.

Calhoun scored two runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth and erupted for seven runs in the fifth.

“The bottom of our lineup came around big for us today,” Calhoun girls coach Matt Baalman said. “If they produce like that in the postseason, we will be fine.”

Matt Baalman said Grace Baalman continues to work on her pitching spots and is improving each game.

“We try to set up every batter,” she said. “We try to work the corners and about the time they expect it to go to a corner we go somewhere else. We are getting closer to the postseason and we will continue to work on her pitches to the spots better. We want to peak at the right time.”

Calhoun’s game against Jersey today will be a test, Coach Baalman said.

Baalman praised Carrollton’s team with having a couple solid pitchers and said they played his team tough the first three innings. He said with Carrollton because of the rivalry, both teams are always up for the game.

The power in the bottom of the lineup impressed, Coach Baalman. He said his girls spend a lot of time working out at Calhoun Crunch gym and trainer Nate Sagez and it is paying in not only softball, but basketball and volleyball.

“This shows overall in the girls’ power and ability to get extra base hits,” he said.

