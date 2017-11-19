Junie Zirkelbach topped all scorers Friday night against Riverview Gardens with 17 points. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

HARDIN - Calhoun looked like the Lady Warriors of old Friday night in a seventh-place contest of the Alton Tip-Off Classic, romping over Riverview Gardens 53-37.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Calhoun led 11-8, 22-16, 32-31 after the first three quarters and closed with 21 points in the last period to Riverview’s 5 points, totally dominating their foe.

Calhoun’s scoring was as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Junie Zirkelbach 17, Emily Clowers 10, Sydney Baalman 7, Colleen Schumann 6, Emily Baalman 5, Emma Godar 4, Emily McBride 3, Sophie Lorton 1

Riverview scoring was: Diamond Dukes 10, Gabriella Dickens 10, Destiny Kaiser 7.

Calhoun is 1-2 after the seventh place win; Riverview Gardens is 0-3.
Calhoun head girls coach Mark Hillen said he was proud of his girls’ play against Riverview Gardens.

“We have a bunch of young girls, but they showed a lot of improvement in their third game of the tournament,” Coach Hillen said.

More like this:

Sep 2, 2023 - Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard

Aug 26, 2023 - Gene Baker Famed Soccer Coach At Granite City Won Nine State Championships

Yesterday - A Perfect 24-0: Calhoun's Volleyball Girls Roll By Tough Mendon-Unity And Salute Seniors

Sep 13, 2023 - Calhoun Remains Unbeaten With Volleyball Triumphs Over Concord Triopia and Carrollton

Aug 15, 2023 - Organizer Hamilton: Summer Volleyball League 2023 Rates A Big Success

 