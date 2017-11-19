HARDIN - Calhoun looked like the Lady Warriors of old Friday night in a seventh-place contest of the Alton Tip-Off Classic, romping over Riverview Gardens 53-37.

Calhoun led 11-8, 22-16, 32-31 after the first three quarters and closed with 21 points in the last period to Riverview’s 5 points, totally dominating their foe.

Calhoun’s scoring was as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Junie Zirkelbach 17, Emily Clowers 10, Sydney Baalman 7, Colleen Schumann 6, Emily Baalman 5, Emma Godar 4, Emily McBride 3, Sophie Lorton 1

Riverview scoring was: Diamond Dukes 10, Gabriella Dickens 10, Destiny Kaiser 7.

Calhoun is 1-2 after the seventh place win; Riverview Gardens is 0-3.

Calhoun head girls coach Mark Hillen said he was proud of his girls’ play against Riverview Gardens.

“We have a bunch of young girls, but they showed a lot of improvement in their third game of the tournament,” Coach Hillen said.

More like this: