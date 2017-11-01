CAMP POINT - Calhoun’s football team fought to the end against a tough Camp Point Central team Saturday in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs at Camp Point, but fell 30-12.

Camp Point led 8-0 and 16-0 at the half. Calhoun regrouped and scored a touchdown in the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ty Bick to A.J. Hillen. The run failed, but that made the score 16-6 Camp Point. Camp Point’s Chase Norfolk countered with a 1-yard run, then in the fourth quarter, Bick tossed a 15-yard pass to Hillen and again the run failed. Norfolk ran 8 yards in for Camp Point’s final score.

Wilson Sottts scored on a 1-yard run for Camp Point in the first quarter and Eric Jones passed 14 yards to Tristan Brockstick in the second quarter for another score.

Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore said his team dug themselves into to big hole to get out on Saturday against Camp Point.

Bick had 21 carries for 127 yards in the game; Scout White carried 10 times for 25 yards. Cole Lammy had five carries for 15 yards. Bick was 5 of 10 passing for two touchdowns. Noah Strohkirch had 20 carries for 166 yards for Camp Point. Cole Williams ran 18 times for 72 yards and Norfolk had 5 carries for 48 yards.

“Our players played hard until the end,” Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore said. “I am proud of their effort in this game and during the season.”

