HARDIN - The Calhoun/Brussels Warriors introduced their freshmen to senior football players Friday night in the annual opening scrimmage at Calhoun High School.

The Warriors head varsity football coach Aaron Elmore said the team is working hard and moving in the right direction.

"The scrimmage went well," he said. "We saw lots of good things."

The Warriors travel to Camp Point, Ill., on Friday to meet Camp Point Central at 7 p.m.