HARDIN - Hardin-Calhoun’s football team has re-instilled the Warrior pride the past few years and has a goal of a playoff run this fall.

The 2-1 Warriors host 1-2 North Greene tonight at Calhoun High School and the game is another pivotal one for the playoff picture.

Each year, the Calhoun-North Greene games are contested, no matter what the records of the two teams with a rivalry that dates back several years.

Calhoun coach Aaron Elmore said North Greene is “an athletic team that plays a lot of different players and is very versatile on offense. They have some good size and are an aggressive team that likes to put pressure on their opponent. We need to be disciplined on offense in order to withstand their pressure.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Elmore said this past week was the best one so far this season.

“Our team wants to improve and I think they have worked as hard as they ever had this week,” he said. “They are starting to understand that a season is short and that there has to be a since of urgency each day.”

Quarterback Blake Booth is having an excellent season with 43 carries for 351 yards, 7.3 yards per carry and five touchdowns. Booth has completed 11 of 21 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Wes Klocke has 17 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns. He has three receptions for 121 yards and is the leading tackler for the Warriors with 29 solo tackles, 10 assists for 39 total tackles.

Tyler White has seven receptions for 117 yards, 16.7 per reception, and Scout White has rushed 32 times for 106 yards.

More like this: