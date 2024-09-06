CALHOUN – In a thrilling home opener on Wednesday, the Calhoun Warriors girls' volleyball team delivered a commanding performance against Routt, winning both the junior varsity and varsity matches. The contests held in front of an enthusiastic crowd marked continued improvement for the team.

Coach Melissa Zipprich praised the team's progress, noting that the girls are "really coming together" and "cleaning up their game."

The varsity team followed suit with an even more dominant display, winning 25-12 and 25-8.

Article continues after sponsor message

The junior varsity team set the tone for the evening, securing victories with scores of 25-20 and 25-12.

Key players Kate Zipprich and Abby Johnes led the charge in the middle, recording 11 and 5 kills respectively. Kate also contributed three blocks to the team's defensive efforts.

In the back row, Joy Hurley had an exceptional game, tallying 5 aces and 11 service points, while also leading in serve receive. Josie Hoagland and Joy anchored the defense with 9 and 7 digs, respectively. Lacy Pohlman had 21 assists.

Coach Zipprich described the team as "a fun team to watch and coach," reflecting the positive atmosphere and growing cohesion among the players.

More like this: