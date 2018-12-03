BRIGHTON - The Southwestern Piasa Birds defeated the Calhoun Warriors is girls basketball Saturday afternoon at Southwestern High School, 55-42.

Sophie Lorton led the game in points scoring 21 for the Warriors followed by Colleen Schumann with 12 points. Abby Burns led the Piasa Birds in points, scoring 11. Molly Novack and Lexi Hall had 9 points for Southwestern and Annie Gallaher 8.

Calhoun drops to 2-3. Sophie Lorton had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the visiting Warriors. Calhoun kept it close, but 5 for 15 free-throw shooting in the second half kept the Lady Warriors from closing the gap.

