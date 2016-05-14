CARROLLTON – Hardin-Calhoun scored six unanswered runs in the first five innings before Carrollton scored three times in the sixth, but it wasn't enough for the Hawks as the Warriors surprised Carrollton 6-3 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game Friday afternoon.

The Warriors ran out to a 5-0 lead through three innings for the win; Calhoun went to 18-14 on the year, 7-1 WIVC. The Hawks fell to 24-6 on the year.

Mitch Bick was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Warriors, with Damian Pohlman 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI, Gunner Armbruster 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Ty Bick a run scored and Brandon Baalman 1-for-3. Cole Brannan was 2-for-4, Kolton Bottom 1-for-3 with a run scored, Hayden Stringer 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Jeremy Watson 1-for-2 with a run scored, Alex Bowker and Nathan Walker 1-for-4 each and Blake Struble 1-for-3.

Pohlman got the complete-game win for Calhoun, conceding no earned runs on eight hits while dismissing three by strikeout; Brannan took the loss, throwing four innings and giving up an earned run on six hits while fanning five.

