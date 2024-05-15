CALHOUN COUNTY - A Calhoun County 19-year-old Bryar DeJaynes has been reported missing by his family to authorities.

Sarah DeJaynes said her son has not been heard from since he talked to her father.

"I last saw him at 4:18 p.m. Sunday (May 12, 2024). He was headed out on the Illinois River. His truck and boat trailer are still where he put the boat in.

"If anyone has seen anything or seen these dogs who were with him on the boat please, please reach out. Please share and help us find Bryar."

Anyone with any information about Bryar, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (618) 576-2417.

