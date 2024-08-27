ROXANA - Both Calhoun an Carrollton swept their three matches in Groups A and D respectively to advance to the semifinals in the Gold bracket of the 15th annual Roxana Invitational girls volleyball tournament Monday evening at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, the high school's auxiliary gym, and the Roxana Junior High gym.

All the matches in both Group A and D were played on Monday evening, as will be the case in Group B and C on Tuesday. The semifinals and finals of the four brackets will be played on Saturday.

The Warriors swept through their three matches in Group A, defeating Father McGivney Catholic 25-21, 25-19, winning over Jersey 25-17, 25-13, and taking a 25-7, 25-13 decision over Dupo to go 3-0 in the group, winning first place and advancing to the Gold bracket semifinals.

In the other matches in Group A, the Panthers won over the Tigers 25-18, 25-15, it was the Griffins over Dupo 25-7, 25-6 and McGivney winning over Jersey 25-11, 25-22.

The Warriors finished the group stage 3-0, while the Griffins were 2-1, the Panthers 1-2, and the Tigers ended up 0-3.

In Group D, the Hawks swept their three matches to go on to the Gold bracket semifinals, getting past Civic Memorial 25-23, 25-23, winning over Marquette Catholic 22-25, 25-8, 15-8, and taking a 25-15, 25-9 win over Gillespie to go through to the Gold bracket semifinals.

In the other Group D matches, the Explorers won over the Miners 25-11, 25-9, it was the Eagles taking a 25-19, 25-15 decision over Gillespie, and CM defeated Marquette 25-22, 25-17.

Carrollton won the group at 3-0, while CM was second at 2-1, Marquette finished third at 1-2, and Gillespie was fourth at 0-3.

The matches in both Group B and Group C take place, starting at 5 p.m., going through 8 p.m., at the three gyms. Valmeyer, East Alton-Wood River, Greenfield Northwestern and Mt. Olive make up Group B, while Group C consists of the host Shells, Auburn, Granite City, and Piasa Southwestern.

Roxana plays against Auburn at 5 p.m., Granite City at 6 p.m., and Southwestern at 8 p.m., all at Larry Milazzo Gym. Southwestern also plays Granite at 5 p.m, and Auburn at 6 p.m, both in the auxiliary gym. The Oilers play against Valmeyer at 5 p.m., in the junior high gym, against Mt. Olive at 7 p.m. in the auxiliary gym, then move back to the junior high gym at 8 p.m. to play Greenfield Northwestern.

The semifinals and finals in each of the brackets takes place Saturday morning and afternoon at each of the three venues for the tournament.

Other Volleyball Results: Althoff Wins Opener

In other volleyball results, Belleville Althoff Catholic won its opener over Carlyle 25-4, 23-25, 25-21, and Pinckneyville won a close match over Freeburg 26-24, 22-25, 26-24.

