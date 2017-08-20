HARDIN - Calhoun’s football boys showed off their talents from every level of football on Friday night at Hardin.

Fans are excited about this year’s Warriors with several keys in the backfield returning from last year’s team that advanced all the way to the IHSA Class 1A state football playoffs before losing to Decatur St. Teresa in a hard-fought battle. This is the annual "soap game" in which attendees are asked to bring laundry detergent, body wash, or other hygiene products for their admission fee.

“We have 11 seniors this year and 14 juniors and we have a pretty good number of upperclassmen with a lot of experience and practice time coming into the season,” head coach Aaron Elmore said. “Ty Bick, our quarterback is back, along with Jacob Watters and Cole Lammy. We should have a very nice backfield.”

Elmore said he also has a strong line and good group of quick receivers on this year’s squad. Scout White is a returnee on defense after starting for a couple of seasons and Coach Elmore said he expects big things from him.

The Warriors open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Camp Point. It will be JFL Night during this game. The Warriors travel to Routt on Sept. 1, then return home at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 for a matchup against arch-rival Carrollton.

Calhoun Varsity Schedule 2017

Friday - Aug 25 Home – Camp Point 7:30 pm – JFL Night

Friday – Sept 1 Away – Routt 7:00 pm – (bus leaves 3:55 pm)

Friday – Sept 8 Home – Carrollton 7:30 pm – Little Cheerleader Night

Friday – Sept 15 Away – Pleasant Hill 7:30 pm – (bus leaves 5:20 pm)

Friday – Sept 22 Home – North Greene 7:30 pm – Homecoming

Friday – Sept 29 Away – West Central 7:00 pm – (bus leaves 4:10 pm)

Friday – Oct 6 Home – Greenfield 7:30 pm – Alumni Night

Friday – Oct 13 Away – Mendon Unity 7:00 pm – (bus leaves 3:15 pm)

Friday – Oct 20 Home – Triopia 7:30 pm – Senior/Futures Night

