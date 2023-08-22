HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests after a long investigation into a residential burglary.

On January 21, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received the report of a residential burglary, which had occurred at a residence in Mozier, Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office began an investigation, which resulted in the discovery that all items taken were of a personal nature, which included; hand-made quilts, wedding jewelry, and several firearms.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Zach Hardin conducted an extensive and thorough investigation; which included the execution of no less than twelve court-authorized search warrants for cell phone and GPS data.

As a result of the investigation, the following subjects were arrested for the following offenses:

Ashley L. Hendy, age 32, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

• Residential Burglary,

• Conspiracy to Commit Residential Burglary,

• Theft,

• Obstructing Justice.

David C. Bettis, age 54, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

• Residential Burglary,

• Theft,

• Obstructing Justice.

Zachary T. Hendy, age 26, of Mozier, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

• Conspiracy to Commit Residential Burglary,

• Obstructing Justice.

Josie L. French, age 31, of Mozier, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

• Obstructing Justice.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

