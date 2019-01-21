HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Monday afternoon that most of the roads in the county are bad.

"Most of our Calhoun roads have slick spots, there are snow drifts in places," Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington said. "The Illinois River Road south of Hardin has bad spots here and that is due to snow drifts."

The sheriff continued: "The clear spots can make drivers overconfident and make them think they can drive normal speeds but this is not the case, you have to drive really slow."

Motorists throughout the region should pay attention to the sheriff's warning because roads throughout the region are slick and become especially so as the temperatures drop in the evening.

