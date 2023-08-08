HARDIN - At 12:13 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023, law enforcement officials from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conversation Police executed multiple court-authorized search warrants on Jefferson Street, Kampsville, Calhoun County, Illinois in reference to an on-going methamphetamine and firearm investigation.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, baggies, scales, firearms, firearms suppressor, and surveillance equipment was located and seized.

Arrested as a result of the search warrant are:

Derek A. Boxdorfer, age 38, of Kamspville, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (2 counts),

Unlawful Possession of Firearms Ammunition by a Felon,

Unlawful Use of Weapon (Firearms suppressor).

Boxdorfer was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

Billye Jo Titus, age 40, of Kampsville, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Titus was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Greene County Jail.

Deputy Nic McCall led the methamphetamine investigation; when several Village of Kampsville citizens cooperated with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and provided information regarding the activities taking place at the residences.

Deputy McCall said the law-abiding citizens of the Village of Kampsville have spoken and their message is clear; they do not want these types of activities occurring within their village.

This is a perfect example of pro-active community policing, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy McCall said this is just the first step in the criminal investigation and further arrests are pending.

