HARDIN - Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington announced that at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, he apprehended a theft suspect who was traveling on the Illinois River by way of a makeshift pontoon boat.

Sheriff Heffington, along with Calhoun County Deputy Nate Alderfer and IDNR Police, took the suspect into custody.

"This is an ongoing theft investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies along the Illinois River, north of Calhoun," Sheriff Heffington said. "A suspect is in custody and charges are pending from multiple counties."

Sheriff Heffington and Deputy Parker spent hours on Friday following up with sheriff's offices north of Calhoun.

"Several various items have been confiscated and they are believed to be stolen from multiple cabins in multiple counties along the Illinois River, several miles north of Calhoun," Sheriff Heffington said.

