HARDIN - On July 13, 2024, at 4:51 PM, Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a Sex Offender Compliance Check at a residence in the Village of Hardin, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the offender, Tammy E. Bailey, aged 42, of Hardin, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Violation of the Sex Offender Registry.

Bailey was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Bailey was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

