HARDIN - Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington announced the arrest Friday of Craig E. Stauffer, 23, of Belleview, who was on the Twin Rivers Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List for an aggravated domestic battery - strangulation - Class 2 Felony charge and an unlawful restraint - Class 4 Felony charge.

Heffington said the charges are a result of an alleged incident that took place on June 9 in Calhoun County.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Calhoun sheriff said the arrest warrant was signed and bond was set at $50,000 (10 percent to apply) by the Honorable Judge Charles H.W. Burch on July 3, 2018. Stauffer's last known address was 55A Belleview Hollow, Nebo.

This is Calhoun County Circuit Court case #18-CF-17.

NOTE: All persons who are arrested are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

More like this: