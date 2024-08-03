HARDIN - On July 7, 2024, at 1:52 a.m., Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Zach Hardin conducted a traffic stop on Summit Grove Rd, near Illinois Route 96 in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Patrick O. Smith, aged 53, of Pittsfield, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (5th Offense),

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (While Revoked for DUI)

Driving While License Revoked (5th Offense).

Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Smith was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

