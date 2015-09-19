HARDIN - Hardin-Calhoun encountered some adversity Friday night but showed the football program is making big strides, blanking North Greene 20-0 in a home contest.

Last year, Calhoun won three games all year and now the team stands 3-1 going into a matchup against undefeated West Central. West Central is 3-0 and plays 2-1 Carrollton at Carrollton on Saturday.

“I was definitely pleased with the effort the kids gave facing the adversity of losing a senior quarterback in the first half and coming together was huge,” Calhoun coach Aaron Elmore said. “This is a big building block game. North Greene was a very physical team and will make it rough on whoever plays them. North Greene has a lot of good athletes.”

In the first half, starting senior quarterback Blake Booth went down after a helmet-to-helmet hit. A penalty was called on North Greene and Booth was shaken up on the field and it took some time for him to walk off the field. He never returned and Calhoun’s doctor said he had a “minor concussion,” although Elmore said Booth seemed to be doing well after the game ended.

Calhoun broke out to a 6-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by Wes Klocke capping a 77-yard drive with 2:06 left in the first quarter.

Sophomore Ty Bick replaced Booth at quarterback and picked up where Booth left off, guiding the team to the victory. He tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Webster and managed the game well, Elmore said.

“Ty impressed me with his poise,” Elmore said. “It was not an easy situation to be tossed in with a game like that and no varsity reps. He showed what kind of quarterback he can be in the future.”

Calhoun scored late in the fourth quarter after intercepting a Spartan pass to finish the game at 20-0.

Defensive back Jared Brackett made several key stops in the game for Calhoun, halting the possibility of large gains and multiple touchdown bids by North Greene.

Elmore was pleased with the defensive effort of his Warriors and said, “That is one thing we are really emphasizing, we have to play defense to make the playoffs.

"Our defensive unit stepped up tonight and were flying for the football. This is something to build on.”

Elmore said Saturday at Carrollton will be "a Scouting Day," with both West Central and Carrollton going head to head in a 1 p.m. daytime matchup. Calhoun meets West Central next week and Carrollton the week after in WIVC play.

