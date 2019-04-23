EDWARDSVILLE – Hardin Calhoun pitcher Sydney Baalman threw a very masterful game against Edwardsville on Monday afternoon, allowing only two hits while striking out 12 as the Warriors defeated the Tigers 3-1 at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Baalman had at least one strikeout in every inning, striking out the side in the second inning, and retired the last nine batters she faced in getting the win for the Warriors. Baalman was familiar with many of the Edwardsville players and knew what she was going up against.

“I’ve seen a lot of these girls in Select ball,” Baalman said, “so I knew they were good, and I just came out, ready to shut them down.”

Baalman usually depends on a rise ball to get batters out, but on this day, relied on her curveball to keep the Tigers off-balance.

“Probably my curveball,” Baalman said. “They weren’t really swinging at my rise ball, and that’s usually my best one, but I really had to fight through and throw the curve.”

Being able to shut down a good lineup such as Edwardsville has was a good feeling for Baalman.

“Yeah, it was a good feeling,” Baalman said. “It really makes us really good test-up, that we beat an (IHSA Class) 4A school; it makes us more confident for post-season.”

Speaking of the upcoming post-season, Baalman has but one goal in mind for the Warriors.

“Our goal is to take it one at a time,” Baalman said, “and make it to state.”

As far as individual goals for her, Baalman is keeping it very simple and easy.

“My goal is to just go out there, and do what my team needs me to do,” Baalman said, “and hope that they back me up.”

