Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman couldn’t be happier with his girls play at this time with a key win over Civic Memorial in the Carrollton Tourney.

Calhoun beat Civic Memorial 54-44 in the tourney championship game on Saturday. The Carrollton Tourney title victory was the first for Calhoun in five previous attempts.

Baalman described Calhoun’s team effort as “great” in the win.

“It was a great atmosphere and a win against a quality opponent,” he said. “I thought our girls did a good job at keeping the game at our pace.”

Baalman praised Calhoun’s Kassidy Klocke for her 20-point offensive display.

“Klocke did a nice job knocking down some big shots,” he said.

Grace Baalman added 14 points for Calhoun. Allie Troeckler and Katelyn Turbyfill had 13 points to pace Civic Memorial.

On Monday night, Calhoun trounced Routt 70-22. Emma Baalman led the Lady Warriors with 17 points, followed by Klocke with 16 points and Grace Baalman with 14 points.

