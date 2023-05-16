EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE softball standoutsandwere named Academic All-District as selected by College Sports Communications, which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

All individuals had to have competed in at least 50 percent of matches and achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.500.

Lueke is an elementary education major with a 3.753 GPA. She finished the season with a .266 batting average, including a team-leading seven home runs.

Montgomery is an exercise science major with a 3.700 GPA. She started 53 games for the Cougars and completed the season with a .226 batting average.

King is an elementary education major with a 3.888 GPA. A first team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, she finished the season ranked fifth nationally in doubles with 19.

Baalman is an exercise science major with a 3.680 GPA. A second team All-OVC pick, she won four games in the OVC Championships to finish the year with a 17-9 record, a 2.17 earned run average and seven complete-game shutouts.

Arps is a master's of social work major with a 3.750 GPA. She was tied for fourth in hits with 40 and completed the season with a .280 batting average.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third team will be announced June 6.

